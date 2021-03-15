Dayton women’s organization making $100K a year difference for charities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton organization made up of entirely women has spent the last 14 years giving money to local organizations.

“100+ Women Who Care Dayton” was formed in 2007 by Kathy Banwart as an easy and efficient way to give back and raise money for charity.

“It’s inspirational to sit in a room filled with other women who are wanting to make a difference,” says media coordinator Pam Browning.

The group is now 250 members strong. They’ve never held a fundraiser, but they’ve raised more than $1.1 million dollars.

The concept is convenient and simple. They meet four times a year, decide on a charity, and each member writes a $100 dollar check. With 250 members, that equals out to $25,000 per quarter.

“It’s phenomenal to see their face when we hand them a stack of checks that’s like two inches tall and they kind of fan through it,” says the group’s treasurer, Carolyn Dodok.

The individual contributions turn into a bigger one because of the collective effort.

“It’s the exponential potential to take my measly $400 dollars and turn it into $100,000 a year,” smiles member Kelly Lehman. “Where else can you do $400 worth of work and get $100,000 worth of good in the world?”

To learn more about the group, click here.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of the month four times a year.