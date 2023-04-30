KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — This weekend kicked off the start of a new build in Kettering. The Dayton Women Build group through Habitat for Humanity is building two homes for single moms.

Elizabeth Breitenstein, the Chair of the Dayton Women Build group, said this is the first time the women have built two homes at the same time. She said their focus is to build homes for women, by women, funded by women.

Kasandra Cooper was putting in the work alongside the volunteers Saturday. One of the homes will be hers.

“I didn’t imagine that I’d be here, but I’m here and it’s happening,” Cooper said.

Cooper is a single mother and she is raising a 13-year-old daughter. Cooper said her own mother is a Habitat for Humanity homeowner. When Cooper was not sure if owning her own home was something she would be able to do, she decided to reach out to the organization that has already done so much for her family.

“She’s been in her home about 23 years. So I watched that process and that’s what motivated me to do the program,” Cooper said.

Luckily, Cooper already knows her future neighbor, Olive Uwizeyumuhosa. She moved to the Dayton area from Rwanda several years ago, and she has big dreams for her and her two sons. One of those dreams is finally coming true.

“I’m excited. I’m so happy to have a home for my boys. I’ve dreamed about it and now it’s happening,” Uwizeyumuhosa said.

Uwizeyumuhosa is excited to be part of the building process and to get to know her new community.

“Good neighborhood and schools, since I have a little one. It’s going to be good,” Uwizeyumuhosa explained.

This opportunity was made even more special for the homeowners by being surrounded by other women looking to make a difference.

“All these people are here out of the kindness of their hearts. There’s nothing benefiting them. And it’s just amazing there are still people in this world who are willing to do something like this,” Cooper said.

The homes are expected to take four to six months to complete. If you would like to learn more about Habitat Humanity and Dayton Women Build, click here.