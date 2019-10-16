Dayton Woman’s Club HQ honored with historical marker

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Woman’s Club of Dayton Foundation celebrated a new marker Wednesday as its headquarters was honored with a historical designation by the State of Ohio.

Among the speaks of the ceremony included Winifred Fiedler, the great grandniece of Susan B. Anthony, as well as Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy and U.S. District Judge Walter Rice.

The historical marker by the State of Ohio recognizes the work the Woman’s Club of Dayton Foundation’s work through its 103-year history, including philanthropy and supporting women’s rights issues.

