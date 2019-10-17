Dayton Woman’s Club awarded historical marker

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Woman’s Club was honored by the state with a historical marker on Wednesday.

It recognizes the club’s many contributions through its 103-year history including philanthropic endeavors, community support, and women’s rights issues.

“We open our hearts, our arms, our membership to all women and it makes me very proud to be a member of this organization,” said Molly Hauser, Historian with the Dayton Woman’s Club.

Since 1957, 1,750 historical markers have been placed throughout the state.

