DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman has been acknowledged for her service to the community.

Congressman Mike Turner will present Marya Rutherford-Long the Congressional Community Service Award on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Engineers Club of Dayton.

Long is the Vice President and Community and Economic Development Manager for the Dayton region at Fifth Third Bank.

Every year since 2017, Turner has publicly recognized individuals who make a unique and positive impact on Dayton’s African American community through the award.