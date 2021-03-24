Dayton woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for opioid overdose death case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was sentenced to 72 months in prison on drug and ammunition charges related to an opioid overdose.

Tarra R. Geiger, 34, was sentenced for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin, and for illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, according to Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel.

Geiger is the co-defendant of Myron Baker, a 37-year-old Dayton man who was sentenced last month to 24 years in prison for for distributing carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin that resulted in at least one overdose death.

According to court documents, Baker conspired with Geiger and others to obtain and distribute opioids in Gallipolis and Dayton. Baker had a home on Lexington Avenue in Dayton where he stored, packaged and distributed drugs.

In March of 2017, two people bought what they believed to be heroin from Baker, Geiger and others in Trotwood. The drugs actually contained carfentanil.

After buying the drugs, the individuals drove to the parking lot of a Dayton-area restaurant to use them.

One snorted the drugs while the other used a syringe. Both overdosed, and the person who used the syringe was pronounced dead the next morning.