Dayton woman sentenced to 18 years to life for Sept. 2018 murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman has been sentenced in the Sept. 2018 murder of Timothy Truesdale in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Jazzmon Brooks, 37, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after she entered a guilty plea to murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of having weapons while under disability, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

On Sept. 22, 2018, Dayton Police was tipped to a deceased body inside an apartment on Hunter Ave. When officers responded, they found the deceased body of 40-year-old Truesdale in the bathroom, partially wrapped in a shower curtain. It was later determined that Truesdale died from a gunshot wound.

Brooks was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on April 12, 2019. She will not be eligible for parole until she has served at least 18 years.

