Dayton woman sentenced for impersonating elderly man, stealing his pension benefits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 38-year-old Dayton woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for stealing the identity of a 72-year-old retired man and redirecting his $919 monthly pension benefits to a bank account she controlled.

Attorney David M. DeVillers said court documents showed that between April and November 2019, Melody Hudson used the victim’s personal information to divert his pension benefits from his bank account into an account she controlled and withdrew money for her personal use.

DeVillers said on one occasion, Hudson called the agency that was paying the pension, identified herself as a relative of the victim, and had someone impersonate the victim on the phone call with the agency.

A federal grand jury indicted Hudson in June 2020 and she pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Justice Department’s Elder Fraud initiative. The department launched a National Elder Fraud Hotline in March 2020 to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11.