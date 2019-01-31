Dayton woman pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining federal funds

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court this week to fraudulently obtaining food card benefits and submitting false income tax statements.

32-year-old Cynthia Faulkner faces three counts of making a false document, two counts of aiding in the filing of a false income tax return, and one count of misprision of a felony.

Faulkner made false statements on her SNAP application in April of 2013. As part of her request to reapply for cash and food assistance, she misrepresented the cost of her rental residence in Mason, Ohio, for which she paid more than $2,000 per month.

In 2014, she falsely reported on a similar application that her and her husband’s combined gross income was approximately $36,000, when in fact, their total gross income was nearly $91,000.

Over tax years 2011 and 2012, she aided in the filing of materially false income tax returns by underreporting business receipts by nearly $125,000.

Further, Faulkner had first-hand knowledge of a bank fraud scheme and failed to report it to authorities. The scheme involved Capital Group Properties and Consultants Corp of Mason and Cincinnati, and National Appraisal Sources, LLC, of Cincinnati. The scheme included receiving payment for fraudulent real estate appraisal reports.

During her federal case, she also told the court she had a hysterectomy in order to ask for a continuance on a court hearing. She even went so far as to submit a false patient medical discharge summary from the Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida, when in fact, she had no such surgery.

The parties in the case have agreed to a recommended sentence of up to 21 months in prison.

