Dayton woman pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining federal funds
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court this week to fraudulently obtaining food card benefits and submitting false income tax statements.
32-year-old Cynthia Faulkner faces three counts of making a false document, two counts of aiding in the filing of a false income tax return, and one count of misprision of a felony.
Faulkner made false statements on her SNAP application in April of 2013. As part of her request to reapply for cash and food assistance, she misrepresented the cost of her rental residence in Mason, Ohio, for which she paid more than $2,000 per month.
In 2014, she falsely reported on a similar application that her and her husband’s combined gross income was approximately $36,000, when in fact, their total gross income was nearly $91,000.
Over tax years 2011 and 2012, she aided in the filing of materially false income tax returns by underreporting business receipts by nearly $125,000.
Further, Faulkner had first-hand knowledge of a bank fraud scheme and failed to report it to authorities. The scheme involved Capital Group Properties and Consultants Corp of Mason and Cincinnati, and National Appraisal Sources, LLC, of Cincinnati. The scheme included receiving payment for fraudulent real estate appraisal reports.
During her federal case, she also told the court she had a hysterectomy in order to ask for a continuance on a court hearing. She even went so far as to submit a false patient medical discharge summary from the Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida, when in fact, she had no such surgery.
The parties in the case have agreed to a recommended sentence of up to 21 months in prison.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Previous
Winter coat drive to benefit Dayton...
Next
$183.5M budget approved by Board of...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Superheroes visit patients at Dayton Children's
- Updated WSU faculty union hoping to continue talks
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Superheroes visit patients at Dayton Children's
The tradition started years ago, when staff learned that a patient loved superheroes.Read More »
-
WSU faculty union hoping to continue talks
Earlier this week, there looked to be some progress between Wright State and the faculty union. Union officials say they are still hoping to meet at the negotiating table.Read More »
-
WATCH: Crash video highlights icy road dangers
The incident, showing a pickup truck hitting an icy patch before crashing into a guardrail and colliding with a semi, happened in November, but OSP shared it on Thursday as a reminder to give yourself more than enough time to get to your destination.Read More »
-
Miami County man sentenced for recording abuse of 2 minors
37-year-old Shawn Bradley coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct between 2015 and 2018 for the purpose of producing child pornography.Read More »
-
Super Refund Saturday aims to recoup thousands for Miami Valley taxpayers
Volunteers are hoping to put thousands of dollars back in Miami Valley taxpayers' pockets.Read More »