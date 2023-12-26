SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 1988 Ford Ranger, operated by Noel Joshua Richards, 39, of Urbana, was traveling westbound on West National Road. A 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette, operated by Steward Lee Albert, 83 of New Carlisle, was traveling southeast on New Carlisle Pike.

The Oldsmobile failed to make a yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Ford Ranger.

Minne Anna Chanse, 85, of Dayton, was in the front passenger seat in the Oldsmobile. Chase was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Both vehicle operators sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.