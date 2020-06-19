Dayton woman indicted in death of toddler son

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton mother has been indicted on charges connected to the death of her toddler son, whose body was found in an apartment earlier this month.

On June 9, 2020, Dayton police and firefighters responded to an apartment on James H. McGee Boulevard after neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from 33-year-old Wanisha L. Smith’s apartment.

When they entered the residence, they found the body of 2-year-old Darius Hall, Jr. in a crib.

Smith was indicted on June 19 for one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. stated, “This woman injured her child, and instead of seeking medical attention left him alone in his crib. No one, including the defendant, checked on this child until firefighters found his badly decomposed body. This case is yet another that confirms that additional work must be done to ensure children in our community are in a safe environment. No child should endure this kind of extreme abuse and neglect.”

Smith is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. She will be arraigned on June 23.