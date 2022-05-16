MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman arrested for allegedly setting her Dayton home on fire appeared in court Monday.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Josie Rector – also known as Josie Kuck – was indicted on the following counts for the Friday, May 6 fire: aggravated arson (harm to person) and aggravated arson (occupied structure).

Fire crews were called to the home in the 100 block of Mound Street around 1:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. Several cats were rescued from the home, crews on the scene said, but one of the cats did not survive. No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to a police report, the alarms inside the home had been cut or disconnected. The woman was arrested at 9 a.m. on the day of the fire.