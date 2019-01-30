Dayton woman gives out hand warmers to mail carriers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The cold weather was so dangerous Wednesday that the U.S. Postal Service could not deliver mail to some sections of Butler, Clark, and Champaign Counties.

One Dayton resident took it upon herself to thank postal workers for their service by leaving free handwarmers for them in her mailbox.

“When I looked out the window, she [a mail carrier] was real bundled up, but you could see tears, and I don’t know if that’s tears from joy or tears from the weather, but she took the whole bag of the hand warmers,” Christine Hedrick says.

She also left a note encouraging mail carriers to give out some of the hand warmers to any homeless people they may come across while working their route.

