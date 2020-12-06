Dayton woman forced from home after space heater catches fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning that left the home damaged.

Investigators told 2 NEWS the fire happened at 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Gondert Ave. The fire was caused by a space heater on the porch of the home.

Authorities said the woman living in the home made it out okay, but she is unable to stay at her home tonight due to the damage. 

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS