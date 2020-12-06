Dayton woman forced from home after space heater catches fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning that left the home damaged.

Investigators told 2 NEWS the fire happened at 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Gondert Ave. The fire was caused by a space heater on the porch of the home.

Authorities said the woman living in the home made it out okay, but she is unable to stay at her home tonight due to the damage.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.