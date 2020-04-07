Dayton woman finds ways to visit husband with Alzheimer’s during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The coronavirus pandemic can be an especially confusing time for those with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones, and many are finding ways to cope.

Pat Walter visits her husband a few times a week, standing outside the window at Spring Hills Singing Woods Facility in Dayton.

“It’s really hard. I cry a lot,” says Pat. “He understands but he still doesn’t know why can’t he open the door and why can’t he hug me.”

They’ve been together since 2004; but in the last month, the two have been separated by a window. Her 87-year-old husband Don has Alzheimer’s. Communication is now limited to phone calls and even FaceTime.

“He looked at me and then he looked so surprised. You could tell he was looking at the other people like ‘do you believe this?'” exclaims Pat.

The virtual interaction between them is achieved with the help of the staff at the care facility.

“It’s very comforting to know,” says Pat. “And they like him! They’ll tell us, ‘oh we love Don.'”

For those like Don and Pat, this can be an incredibly difficult time.

“People with Alzheimer’s already struggle with reality and they need the structure,” states Eric VanVlymen, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Families can no longer stop by and visit to give support.”

Disrupting their routine, the coronavirus has isolated them.

“I cried a lot because I thought he would forget me,” says Pat.

For some normalcy, she drops off treat bags filled with donuts, bananas, candy, some books, and other things Don likes.

It’s no doubt been a struggle for them, but she’s relying on support from her son, and she says she’ll keep visiting until they can be in each other’s arms again.

“We’re just doing the best we can,” says Pat.

Pat says once the stay at home order is lifted, the first thing she’ll do is take Don for a bite to eat at McDonald’s because he loves it.

For more about the Alzheimer’s Association and support resources, click here.