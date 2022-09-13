DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges for stealing the identities of multiple women in the Miami Valley and using their information to commit fraud.

Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton following her arrest on Tuesday, according to a Sept. 13 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Charging documents state that in March and April 2021, Lewis stole the identities of two area women and used their information to obtain approximately $8,000 total in personal loans from the finance company Lendmark.

Lewis allegedly cashed out those loans at Checksmart locations in Fairborn and Monroe. She was photographed at each location, covering her distinctive neck tattoos in each of the photographs.

In June and July 2021, Lewis allegedly used a third stolen identity to commit various acts of fraud. Lewis allegedly used the victim’s identity to obtain a fraudulent Ohio driver’s license and a car loan for approximately $48,000.

In addition, it is alleged that Lewis used the identity on two separate occasions to rent Chevrolet Silverado trucks from U-Haul in Dayton. One of the trucks was later discovered at Lewis’s residence and had been spray-painted black.

Lewis allegedly used the third victim’s identity to write fraudulent checks at Menards in Fairborn totaling more than $3,500. When questioned at the store by a Fairborn police officer, Lewis presented her fake driver’s license, which was flagged as fraudulent in the officer’s computer.

Lewis is charged with committing Social Security number fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Lewis’s alleged fraud is advised to contact the Social Security OIG tip line at 1-800-269-0271.