DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman has been charged with manslaughter among other drug-related charges concerning the death of Clinton Williams from Riverside.

According to a release by Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, an investigation showed that 31-year-old Whitney McCormick sold drugs containing cocaine and fentanyl to 39-year-old Clinton Williams who later overdosed and died.

The police responded to the scene on April 11, and an investigation showed McCormick to have sold the drugs to the victim.

On Monday, November 29, the Montgomery County Grand Jury charged McCormick with the following:

Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

Two counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs

One count of Trafficking in Fentanyl‐Related Compound

One count of Trafficking in Cocaine

One count of Trafficking in Drugs

McCormick is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. She will be arraigned on Tuesday, December 2 at 8:30 am.