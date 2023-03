DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, surrounded by loved ones.

Rosa Lee Stepp has created a legacy of 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Born in Muddy Pond, Tennessee, Dayton has been Rosa’s home for nearly 80 years. She is a founding member of Brantwood Baptist Church.

Happy birthday, Rosa!