Dayton woman awoken by intruder in her home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home was broken into while a woman slept Tuesday morning.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of North Decker Avenue around 5:30 am Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the 64-year-old victim sitting her car visibly shaken.
Police searched the home and no none was found inside, according to a police report on the incident. The report states a kitchen door was found standing open and a window screen had been pushed in.
A large knife was also found on the kitchen table.
The woman told officers she was in bed when a noise from the kitchen woke her. When she looked toward the kitchen she saw a light on in the kitchen and a man standing in the doorway and she screamed.
The woman then grabbed her phone and ran to her car.
The suspect, described as a black man with light-colored clothing, ran away when the woman screamed.
The woman told police she believed her nurse aid left the kitchen door unlocked.
No arrests were made.
