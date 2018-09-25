Dayton woman awoken by intruder in her home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home was broken into while a woman slept Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of North Decker Avenue around 5:30 am Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the 64-year-old victim sitting her car visibly shaken.

Police searched the home and no none was found inside, according to a police report on the incident. The report states a kitchen door was found standing open and a window screen had been pushed in.

A large knife was also found on the kitchen table.

The woman told officers she was in bed when a noise from the kitchen woke her. When she looked toward the kitchen she saw a light on in the kitchen and a man standing in the doorway and she screamed.

The woman then grabbed her phone and ran to her car.

The suspect, described as a black man with light-colored clothing, ran away when the woman screamed.

The woman told police she believed her nurse aid left the kitchen door unlocked.

No arrests were made.