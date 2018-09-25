Local News

Dayton woman awoken by intruder in her home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home was broken into while a woman slept Tuesday morning.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of North Decker Avenue around 5:30 am Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the 64-year-old victim sitting her car visibly shaken.

Police searched the home and no none was found inside, according to a police report on the incident. The report states a kitchen door was found standing open and a window screen had been pushed in.

A large knife was also found on the kitchen table.

The woman told officers she was in bed when a noise from the kitchen woke her. When she looked toward the kitchen she saw a light on in the kitchen and a man standing in the doorway and she screamed.

The woman then grabbed her phone and ran to her car.

The suspect, described as a black man with light-colored clothing, ran away when the woman screamed.

The woman told police she believed her nurse aid left the kitchen door unlocked.

No arrests were made.

