DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local nonprofit track and field club is putting Dayton on the map, taking home several medals at a national championship.

The Dayton Wolverines Track Club brought home 11 medals at this year’s AAU National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships held in North Carolina.

Fourteen-year-old Jade Jones, an 8th grader at Weisenborn in Huber Heights took home gold.

“It means a lot to me and to my family and coaches,” says Jones.

Keith Ways is the head coach.

“Not only did our ‘All Americans’ win, but we had several athletes that set PRs. They set personal records. And there’s nothing like setting a personal record at a national level competition,” says Coach Keith.

They say it took some work to get to where they are.

“It’s my first year and I’ve been working hard to get this,” says Madison Jones, a 6th grader at DECA Middle School.

“We had to practice hurdles for like an hour-and-a-half or two hours for two days a week for like the whole summer literally,” says Middletown Middle School 8th grader Jada Wallace.

At the national championship, ten-year-old Chloe Chappel, a 5th grader at Pathways School of Discovery in Dayton, earned three of the 11 medals the team brought home.

“I feel really awesome for all this hard work I’ve been doing since starting track,” states Chappel.

“I got fourth out of 65 people in the triathlon,” says Damare Smith, a 5th grader at Englewood Elementary.

Even more important than the medals is the pride and perseverance they’ve learned.

“I was almost to the end of the race and my leg hit the hurdle. I fell and I had to hurry up and get back up,” describes West Carrollton 7th grader Cameron Abrams. “I knew I couldn’t get up because I’m a runner. And runners can’t give up.”

The team competed against roughly 14,000 other athletes at the national level, demonstrating their potential.

“I was happy and happy for my team,” says Neriya Jones, a 4th grader at Rushmore Elementary in Huber Heights.

The Dayton Wolverines Track Club started in 2009. They’re made up of 5 to 18 year-olds all across the Miami Valley. To learn more, click here.

