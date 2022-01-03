DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will welcome its new mayor on Monday, Jan. 3.

On Monday, the City of Dayton will welcome Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. as he takes the oath of office as Dayton’s next mayor.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Dayton Metro Library in the Eichelberger Forum, main floor, at 215 E. Third Street.

Additionally, Commissioner Darryl Fairchild will be sworn in for a second term and Commissioner-elect Shenise Turner-Sloss will be sworn in for her first term as a Dayton City Commissioner.