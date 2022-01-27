DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) has selected Skanska USA to oversee upgrades for

Dayton Welcome Stadium.

According to DPS, Welcome Stadium has not undergone any major renovations since its opening more than 70 years ago.

The goal of this project is to make the stadium into a state-of-the-art facility.

The project will include multiple renovations to improve accessibility, upgrades for outdated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, refurbishing or replacing the press box, replacing the artificial field and running track, restroom and locker room upgrades, new finishes and other related modifications. According to Skanska Senior Vice President/Regional Executive Curtis Elswick, the artificial turf field and track is expected to be replaced by the end of the summer. Other design work and improvements are anticipated to begin around April.

“These renovations are much-needed and long overdue,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli. “When renovations are completed, Dayton Public Schools students and the Dayton community will have a state-of-the-art complex to use and enjoy.”

DPS said Skanska was selected to oversee the project due to its company’s qualifications and previous experience.

“Skanska was selected due to our experience with delivering successful K-12 and sports facility projects, specifically in Southwest Ohio, as well as our competency with design-build delivery and in serving as an owner’s representative,” said Elswick.

These improvements will bring the stadium to the standards of a Division 1 high school stadium and a Division 3 college stadium. It will feature modernized technology and improved ADA accessibility, according to DPS.

DPS said the district will take steps to ensure the renovations preserve the history of the stadium while also providing athletes and the community with a high-quality sports complex.

The district is still in the process of determining final costs and preparing renderings of the project.