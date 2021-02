DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Winter Wedding Expo and Bridal Show is back to help you plan your dream wedding.

Soon-to-be newlyweds can go to the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to meet with vendors.

You can get in for free if you pre-register, or pay $10 at the door.

For more information, visit www.daytonbride.com.