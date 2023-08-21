DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton and the Dayton Fire Department are encouraging residents to take precautions as temperatures rise this week.

According to current weather forecasts, temperatures are expected to be above 90 degrees for most of this week.

During these conditions of high heat, the city will be using three recreation centers as cooling centers for residents.

The locations are:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center: 2021 W. Third St.

2021 W. Third St. Lohrey Recreation Center: 2366 Glenarm Ave.

2366 Glenarm Ave. Northwest Recreation Center: 1600 Princeton Dr.

These facilities are set to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city also operates several splash pads across the area which are open daily from noon to 8 p.m. The locations are:

Fairview Park: 2262 Elsmore Ave.

2262 Elsmore Ave. Five Oaks Spray Park: 329 Five Oaks Ave.

329 Five Oaks Ave. Mallory Park: 3037 Germantown Ave.

3037 Germantown Ave. McIntosh Park: 882 W. Riverview Ave.

882 W. Riverview Ave. Stuart Patterson Spray Park: 238 Baltimore St.

238 Baltimore St. Walnut Hills Spray Park: 2340 block of Wayne Avenue

2340 block of Wayne Avenue Washington Park: 3620 E. 2nd St.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building as much as possible during this time. Those unable to stay inside should try to stay in the shade as much as possible and hydrate more than usual, said the fire department.

Dayton Fire also urged residents to check on their neighbors and also take proper care of their pets in the heat.