Dayton Water Department performing road work through Saturday

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton Water Department will be working on Carillon Boulevard through Saturday, July 26.

The work began today and as a result, Carillon Boulevard between Arbor Boulevard and Dryden Road will be closed to through traffic.

Detour signs will be posted.

