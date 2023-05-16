DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission is looking for the community to speak up on the city budget for 2024.

According to a release, the Dayton City Commission will hold a series of special meetings during which the commission will listen to community input on the upcoming budget.

Meetings will be held in the community rooms at several branches of the Dayton Metro Library during the month of May. Dates and locations include the following:

Tuesday, May 16: Dayton Metro Library West Branch/Community Room, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: Dayton Metro Library Downtown/Community Room, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 22: Dayton Metro Library Burkhardt Branch/Community Room, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23: Dayton Metro Library Southeast Branch/Community Room, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 25: Dayton Metro Library Northwest Branch/Community Room, 6 p.m.

A Spanish language interpreter will be provided during the session on Tuesday, May 23.