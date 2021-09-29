DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ꟷ A fundraiser to end Alzheimer’s will return in-person in 2021.

The Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be on Saturday, October 9 at Day Air Ballpark. The Alzheimer’s Association said the walk raises money for research and allows the association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year’s goal is to raise $450,000.

The association said the Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the walk at alz.org/walk. There is also an option to “Walk From Home” as an individual or a team in neighborhoods.

“There are more than 6 million Americans affected by Alzheimer’s and 30,000 of them are right here in the Miami Valley,” said Karen Carter, Vice President of Development for Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley.. “Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises vital funds that allow the Association to support research and to offer all our programs and services completely free. The Association is on a mission to celebrate the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease, and with the support and involvement of the Dayton community, that mission will be realized.”

The association said the walk layout will allow for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and contactless QR code registration.