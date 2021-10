DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ꟷ A fundraiser to end Alzheimer’s returned in-person on Saturday.

The Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held Saturday, October 9 at Day Air Ballpark with the Promise Garden Ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association said the walk raises money for research and allows the association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year’s goal is to raise $450,000.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org/dayton.