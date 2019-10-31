Dayton Walk of Fame inducts new members

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A ceremony and luncheon were held Thursday at Sinclair College for this year’s Dayton Walk of Fame inductees.

Civil Rights Activist Jessie Gooding, History Preservationist John Gower, Philanthropists Betsey and Lee Whitney, and the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company were all recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community.

“The city and the state federal government only hired blacks in minimum jobs,” said Gooding. “There were no black tellers in the banks or clerks in the department stores. As a result of that, I worked with several civil rights organizations to try and bring about change.”

Stones for each will now be set in the sidewalks of Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar district.

