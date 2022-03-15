DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton businesses and the visitors bureau are looking forward to the business boost basketball fans and teams will bring to the city for the First Four.

Cheering and bagpipe music greeted the Wright State Raiders as they arrived to their hotel ahead of their First Four game Wednesday.

“Well certainly we try to have an outstanding welcome for all of the student athletes,” Jacqueline Powell, Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) president and CEO, said. “We know that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of them.”

Powell said the CVB wants fans to experience the same welcome to Dayton the teams receive.

“We welcome them, we are so glad that they’re here,” Powell said.

After going two seasons without, the visitors bureau is trying to bring back the First Four to have it feel like it did in years past.

“With the exception perhaps having a local team will certainly bring a lot of folks out for that game, but all of the games have sold very, very well,” Powell said.

It’s not just the CVB providing an experience for fans and teams, the businesses are too.

“We get people from all over the country that come,” Oregon Express co-owner Joe Bavaro said. “It’s a great atmosphere, you know, everyone’s rooting for their home team.”

After feeling the effects of COVID-19 for so long, Bavaro said having the First Four back is a welcome sign for his business and all of Dayton.

“Hopefully this is a new beginning for everyone,” Bavaro said. “People love the weather, March Madness, and they want to get out and be done with COVID.”

Powell said Dayton welcomes the boost the games will bring.

“Because when people come from out of town, they bring outside dollars into our community and leave that money behind, and that is so important for our local economy,” Powell said.

Powell said it’s still too early to tell the economic impact from this year’s First Four, but the CVB estimates high school and collegiate basketball tournaments in Dayton this month will bring in around $5 million in direct spending.