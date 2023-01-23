DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — World War II veteran Jack Farris blew out a candle and made a wish as he celebrated his 103rd birthday on Monday.

(Photos courtesy of the Dayton VA)





Farris was born Jan. 23, 1920 in Kentucky but has spent most of his life in Dayton.

He served in the Army in the Philippines during the war before retiring from Bendix Corporation in Dayton.

Farris celebrated his big day with family and friends, according to a release from the Dayton VA.

Farris said he never thought he’d live this long. He said he has no secret to his longevity, but that he’s happy to still be here.