DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center said it has canceled its Veterans Day ceremony this year.

In a Facebook post, the Dayton VAMC said the decision had to be made in October and at the time the COVID-19 case numbers were on the rise. “While it was a tough decision to make, keeping everyone safe is our top priority,” the Dayton VA said in the post.

The Dayton VAMC said a ceremony on video posted on its Facebook page at 11 am on Veterans Day, November 11.