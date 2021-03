DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton VA announced Friday that it hit a milestone, vaccinating its 10,000th enrolled Veteran against COVID-19.

Friday morning Navy veteran Lea Dillow received her first shot of the Moderna vaccine. Officials said that she was surprised to find out she was the 10,000th enrolled veteran and even more surprised there was a special celebration in her honor.

The Dayton VA vaccinated its first veteran on Dec. 23, 2020.