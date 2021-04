DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will host a walk-in clinic Sunday open to all veterans in the community, their spouses, widows, widowers and caregivers.

The clinic hours are Sunday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m in Primary Care. The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine will be administered.

The center said veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA healthcare system to get vaccinated.

No appointment is needed, clinic is first come first serve.