Dayton VA to host FEMA for disaster assistance registration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will host FEMA to allow residents to register for disaster assistance stemming from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

FEMA will be at the medical center on Wednesday at 2 pm through Friday, July 12. The hours on Thursday and Friday are 10 am to 4 pm.

Survivors who live in 11 of the federally-declared disaster counties can apply for assistance at the hospital, receiving application assistance from FEMA.

Grant or loan eligibility will be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, FEMA will assist those who want to appeal previously denied claim applications.

The event will be held in building 305 and is open to everyone.

