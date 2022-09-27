Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday.

The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton.

According to the Dayton VA, the event will be a drive-thru event where Veterans will be able to receive a backpack filled with VA and community resource information, toiletries, winter items and more.

Veterans wishing to attend this year’s event is asked to enter through the Gettysburg Ave. entrance and to then follow the signs. The VA is asking attendees to NOT drive thru the cemetery.

Those attending the event by bus or Veterans that are already on-site will be served at the picnic shelter.

To attend the event and to receive the backpack, Veterans are asked to bring their VA identification or proof of military service.

If inclement weather is present on Friday, a date of Friday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be in effect.

You can find out more about this event here.