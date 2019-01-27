Dayton VA to hold hiring event this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton VA Medical Center will host a hiring event for registered nurses on Wednesday, January 30th from 1 pm - 7 pm.

The VA plans to fill more than 30 registered nurse positions. Openings are in acute care, long-term care, and mental health services.

At the event, applicants should expect to interview with multiple panels and go through fingerprinting.

