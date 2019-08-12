Dayton VA to go smoke-free Oct. 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In accordance with the nationwide smoke-free ban of all VA facilities, the Dayton VA announced it will officially go smoke-free on Oct. 1 at all of its locations.

The ban includes all “combustible” tobacco products and smoking materials, such as cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, pipes, matches, lighters, and lighting fluid. The new policy goes into effect for all patients, employees, visitors, vendors, volunteers, and contractors.

The Department of Veteran Affairs says the reason for the ban on matches, lighters, and lighting fluid is to reduce the risk of ignition near oxygen tanks and other flammable gasses.

Tobacco treatment services are available for all enrolled veterans through the Dayton VA and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Included in the ban are the Dayton VA Medical Center and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Richmond, Ind. and Springfield, Middletown, and Lima, all in Ohio.

