Dayton VA staff making PPE for patients, health care workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Dayton VA workers are making masks for veterans, patients, employees, and visitors to protect against the coronavirus.
We’re told hundreds of PPE are being made each day by the nurses, voluntary service, and social work employees.
“We’ve been hearing about a shortage of masks and a shortage of PPE and I wanted to try to figure out what I could do to help with the shortage. I sew things all the time and I know how to create things so I wanted something that would be better than a fabric mask,” said Nurse Jill Wilt.
The staff started making masks in mid-March at about 250 per day.
