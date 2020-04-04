Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 100 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton VA staff making PPE for patients, health care workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Dayton VA workers are making masks for veterans, patients, employees, and visitors to protect against the coronavirus.

We’re told hundreds of PPE are being made each day by the nurses, voluntary service, and social work employees.

“We’ve been hearing about a shortage of masks and a shortage of PPE and I wanted to try to figure out what I could do to help with the shortage. I sew things all the time and I know how to create things so I wanted something that would be better than a fabric mask,” said Nurse Jill Wilt.

The staff started making masks in mid-March at about 250 per day.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS