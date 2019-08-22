Dayton VA set to host mental health summit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will be hosting its 7th annual mental health summit on Friday, the center announced Thursday.

The summit’s theme is ‘Cultural Humility: Reaching New Heights’ and is aimed at supporting mental health efforts across the region. Areas of focus will include cultural humility “as applied to trauma informed care, gender and inclusivity, suicide prevention, and substance abuse treatment.”

Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) and National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Montgomery County are also helping with putting on the summit.

For more information, call 937-268-6511.

