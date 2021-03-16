Dayton VA offering COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans of all ages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton VA Medical Center is now accepting vaccination appointments from enrolled veterans of all ages.

Veterans can schedule an appointment Monday through Sunday by calling 937-268-6511 ext. 4067 and choosing option #8. Primary Care is offering walk-in clinics:

  • Wednesday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, March 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

