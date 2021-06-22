Dayton VA Medical Center to temporarily close emergency department Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton VA Medical Center’s emergency department will be closed for the second phase of renovations on Wednesday, June 23, from 12 a.m. until roughly 6 p.m.

The department will not be able to provide medical care during this time. The rest of the hospital, including primary care and all other services, will remain open.

The Dayton VA asks any veteran experiencing a medical emergency June 23 to call 911 or go to their nearest emergency department right away.

Veterans who do call 911 or go to a different emergency department in the community, the Dayton VA said you should notify the Medical Center within 72 hours of your hospital visit.

For more information about receiving emergency medical care, click here.





