Dayton VA Medical Center to host weekend vaccine clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton VA Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans 60 or older, and those with qualifying health conditions, from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 6 and March 7.

The clinic will take place in Primary Care and veterans are encouraged to schedule appointments for the clinic throughout the week. To do that, call 937-268-6511 selection option 8 or dial extension 4067.

Organizers welcome walk-ins but warn that the wait might be lengthy.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.