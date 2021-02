DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will host a vaccine clinic for veterans 60 and older as well as those with comorbidities.

The clinic is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, however, the center said wait times may be lengthy.

To schedule an appointment, call (937) 268-6511 and choose option 8 or dial extension 4067.