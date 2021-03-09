Dayton VA Medical Center to host Thursday, weekend vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A panel of U.S. advisers will meet this week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for enrolled veterans 50 and older and those with comorbidities.

The clinics will be Thursday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The center said vaccinations will take place in Primary Care. Walk-ins are welcome, but veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call (937) 268-6511 and select option 8 or dial extension 4067.