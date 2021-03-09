Dayton VA Medical Center to host Thursday, weekend vaccine clinics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for enrolled veterans 50 and older and those with comorbidities.
The clinics will be Thursday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The center said vaccinations will take place in Primary Care. Walk-ins are welcome, but veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment.
To schedule an appointment, call (937) 268-6511 and select option 8 or dial extension 4067.