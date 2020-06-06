Dayton VA Medical Center returns to full patient capacity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced its return to full patient capacity with measure in place to keep patients and staff safe from COVID-19.

Starting Monday, June 8, it will begin filling in-person primary and speciality care scheduled up to 25 percent of its capacity.

The VAMC has provided face-to-face medical care for veterans throughout the pandemic, it was only for required immediate care outlined by the state. Now, it will also be reopening for elective surgeries, prioritizing face-to-face appointments for those who have the most immediate medical needs.

In a press release it said that all patients and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times on its campus. The current COVID-19 visitor policy will also remain in place, which prohibits all inpatient visitors and permits outpatients to bring only one person with them to their appointment.

All patients and staff will be screened and have their temperatures taken before entering many of the buildings on our campus, including all medical buildings. The VAMC says that to enable this screening process, several building entrances are currently locked from the outside.