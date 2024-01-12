DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has just appointed a new director for the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Dr. Jennifer DeFrancesco is the new permanent director for the VA medical center. Since July of last year, DeFrancesco has served as the interim director. Before that, she was the associate director for about five years.

DeFrancesco has a comprehensive resume including numerous positions as a biomedical engineer and regional director, plus a doctorate in health administration.

“Dr. DeFrancesco has sound leadership qualities and proven experience,” said Laura Ruzick, Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10, which oversees VA Medical Centers across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. “I am certain she will continue to be a valuable asset to our VISN, our employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and most importantly, to the Veterans we are so honored to serve.”

DeFrancesco’s new role will be effective beginning Jan. 14, 2024.