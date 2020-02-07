Dayton VA Medical Center names new director

Closings
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday that Mark Murdock will serve as the new director for the Dayton VA Medical Center. Murdock previously held the position of Associate Director at the Dayton VAMC from 2013-2017.

“We are excited to bring Mark home as the new director of the Dayton VAMC,” said RimaAnn Nelson, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10 Director.  “Mark is an Air Force Veteran and has a proven track record of success at medical centers across Ohio – including at the Dayton VAMC.  His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets to the Dayton’s employees, volunteers, and — most importantly — to the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Currently, Murdock serves as the Medical Center Director at the Cincinnati VAMC, and previously served as Medical Center Director at the Chillicothe VAMC.

He retired as a Medical Service Corp (MSC) officer from the U.S. Air Force in 1999. During his Air Force career, he was assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Charleston AFB, Misawa AB, and Aviano AB.

Murdock is a Sackets Harbor, New York native with a Master’s Degree in Health Service Administration from Xavier University and a B.S. in Healthcare Management from Park University.

