Dayton VA hosting vaccine clinic for veterans, spouses and caregivers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Primary Care at the Dayton VA is having 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic Saturday,

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 for veterans, spouses and caregivers of all ages. Appointments are preferred, but the clinic will receive walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 11 am.

The center said veterans may change their appointments to a telehealth appointment. Please call your provider to ask if this is an option.  

If telehealth is not available, providers may be able to do a telephone appointment. Not all appointments will be ideal for telehealth or phone call, discuss with your provider if it’s the best option for you.    

For an appointment, call (937) 268-6511 ext. 4067 or option 8. Primary Care is in building 341, southwest end of campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS