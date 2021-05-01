Dayton VA hosting vaccine clinic for veterans, spouses and caregivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Primary Care at the Dayton VA is having 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic Saturday,

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 for veterans, spouses and caregivers of all ages. Appointments are preferred, but the clinic will receive walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 11 am.

The center said veterans may change their appointments to a telehealth appointment. Please call your provider to ask if this is an option.

If telehealth is not available, providers may be able to do a telephone appointment. Not all appointments will be ideal for telehealth or phone call, discuss with your provider if it’s the best option for you.

For an appointment, call (937) 268-6511 ext. 4067 or option 8. Primary Care is in building 341, southwest end of campus.