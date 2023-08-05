DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton VA is hosting a free event for people to experience a piece of history.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, The Grotto Gardens will be celebrating their 10th anniversary. A release from the Dayton VA says the gardens is from the Civil War era, which is on the campus of the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Attendees will have the chance to experience Grotto history, re-enactments from the Civil War, live music, children’s activities and refreshments.

If you plan on going out to the event, you are asked to enter from the Gettysburg Avenue side.